HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Enjoy evening shopping hours and specials at Hollidaysburg shops and restaurants and stroll around town at ‘Third in the Burg‘ happening Friday, July 21, 2023, in downtown Hollidaysburg.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Lighting Bug Gift Co. owner Becki Hollen and Susan Cashner, owner of SLY Photography about all the fun happening this Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

There will be live music by Samantha Press, evening shopping hours, specials & popups with participating businesses. Plus a Night Farmers Market! Click here for more information.

Third In The Burg will be held on the third Friday of each month from June through September.

Lighting Bug Gift Co. offers “small batch goods to show off your local and Pennsylvania pride, designed and printed in-house + cards, gifts, and more from makers & artists.” Click here to follow Lightning Bug Gift Co. on Facebook!

SLY Photography will be hosting a number of vendors at its studio on Friday, July 21, 2023, including Linked Permanent Jewelry, Dax’s Lemonade Stand, Hair Feather Extensions by Mal, and Guidance by Sara.

Join Susan for a Barbiecore extravaganza and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of pink with her specially-themed mini-sessions at Third in the Burg.

Step into her amazing studio and let your inner Barbie shine! These mini photoshoots are designed for everyone who adores pink, from Barbies, Kens, and Skippers to those who simply love the color.

Gather your besties, significant other, or a small group of up to 3 people for a memorable session filled with laughter and joy.

Session Details:

10-15 minute session

5+ images

Professional Image processing

Personalized online gallery featuring high-resolution images for instant download

Print release, allowing you to print your favorite images at your convenience

Special Offer: Receive an exclusive 40% off coupon for any orders placed via your gallery’s Print Store

Session Fee: $49.99 (includes tax)

Follow SLY Photography on Facebook!