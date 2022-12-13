ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — LaVintage Decor in Altoona, Blair County specializes in budget-friendly design, repurposing whatever they can to help you save you money. LaVonne Falbo “is a problem solver and creative thinker when it comes to revamping your space.” As you can imagine, she loves all things DIY!
Falbo shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to create homemade holiday presents using resin, Air Dry clay, and hot glue. Through mould casting, you can create personalized journals, calendars, custom jewelry, wreaths, and more!
For mould making and casting, you can use ready made silicone mould or create a mould using mould putty over an object. Falbo says “moulds can also be used to replace missing trim on furniture or to embellish it.”
LaVonne Falbo made a mould to use behind the drawer handle for this piece of furniture
LaVintage Decor is ready to make all of you DIY projects come to life! Lavonne also hosts workshops at her store in Altoona.
Looking for a fun evening? Head out to the Naked Nutcracker Party on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6 PM. Invite your friends, grab a bottle of wine or your favorite spirit, and head to LaVintage Decor for an evening of creative fun.
Falbo will show you how to use paint, decoupage, paint inlays, moulds and clay to dress your “naked Nutcracker.” She even have a beard for him! There are 10 spots available for this event so book soon. It’s $15 per ticket. Click here for more information.
Be sure to follow LaVintage Decor on Facebook for more workshops and updates!