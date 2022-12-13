ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — LaVintage Decor in Altoona, Blair County specializes in budget-friendly design, repurposing whatever they can to help you save you money. LaVonne Falbo “is a problem solver and creative thinker when it comes to revamping your space.” As you can imagine, she loves all things DIY!

Falbo shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to create homemade holiday presents using resin, Air Dry clay, and hot glue. Through mould casting, you can create personalized journals, calendars, custom jewelry, wreaths, and more!