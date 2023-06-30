ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 4th of July holiday weekend is almost here and Martin’s and Giant Food Stores want to inspire you to create your own patriotic picnic item to bring to your festive gathering. Giant Dietician, Shanna Shultz is back in the kitchen showing us some recipes for any skill level (yes, even store bought) to make things easy!

Let’s hear three cheers for the red, white and blue! Shanna Shultz has some patriotic ideas and inspiration for every picnic level! Whether you just want a grab and go item to take along, a homemade show stopper, or something in between, Martin’s is here for it all!

DESSERTS

1. Grab & Go: Festive Fruit Tart

Grab a premade berry tart from our bakery

2. Elevate: Patriotic Angel Food Cake

Grab a premade angel food cake from our bakery

Elevate with whipped cream and berries

3. Homemade: Sheet Pan Red, White & Blue Slab Tart · Make this easy, homemade Sheet Pan Red, White, and Blueberry Slab Tart | Giant Food Store (giantfoodstores.com)

SIDES

1. Grab & Go: Patriotic Chips & Dip

· Grab Nature’s Promise Blue Tortilla Chips + Our Brand Salsa

2. Elevate: Festive Cheese & Cracker Tray

Grab a brie cheese wheel

Elevate by cutting out a star shape and pair with Our Brand crackers

3. Homemade: Red, White, & Blue Cheese Salad

Make any easy, homemade leafy green salad with tomatoes, olives, and blue cheese

DRINKS

1. Grab & Go: Red, White, & Blueberry Wine

Grab your favorite red wine, white wine, and blueberry wine

2. Elevate: Festive Fruity Spritzer

Grab Our Brand Wild Berry Seltzer

Elevate with Our Brand Frozen Berry Blend

3. Homemade: Patriotic Layered Refresher