STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Licensed Massage Therapist, and co-owner of Revive Modern Massage in State College, Alexa Krepps stops by to share some tips on alleviating stress this holiday season.

The holidays are right around the corner, and you know that every retail store has already started decorating for Christmas, which automoatically brings on the stress. Our minds go to a place that thinks about all of the cooking, and cleaning, and gift buying that is to come in the following weeks. When you find yourself in a state of panic, these tips could help you stay relaxed and at ease.

Alexa says the body has various pressure points that can ease tension and stress by applying some pressure to them. “You can squeeze the webbing in between your thumb and pointer finger,” says Krepps. She also demonstrated some areas to focus on between your eyes, and on the back of your head.

Simple breathing techniques can do wonders for the body. Alexa says just breathing in for 4 counts and exhaling for 7 counts can bring your body to a more relaxed state. “I do it all the time while driving,” says Krepps.

Aromatherapy is also a great tool to help with stress, sleep, and relaxation. Alexa says you can find diffusers and quality oils just about anywhere. “We have a great line of CBD products that really research the milligrams and craft some topical items that really help people,” says Krepps. She is the co-owner of a facility that offers a variety of massages, facials, and services to help with muscle recovery, relaxation, and more.

