INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Create & Curate is a multi-vendor boutique featuring 30+ local small businesses, located in Indiana, Indiana County. Co-owners Sam Jam and Ashley Kersey stop by Studio 814 to share some of the amazing things happening at their store!

With holiday shopping in full swing, consider shopping local at Create & Curate. Kersey is known for her custom hot cocoa bombs — perfect stocking stuffers or treats to gift kids and teachers. She is also the owner of Joy Cocoa. From grinch-themed green cocoa bombs to a melting snowman, this is the perfect gift for the sweet tooth in your life. Plus, melting the hot cocoa bombs is a built-in activity! These hot cocoa bombs are sold at Create & Curate, and also Lightning Bug Gift Co. in Hollidaysburg, Blair County.

Joy Cocoa also ships their sweet treats nationwide. Ashley’s daughter, Kinley, shows Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar just how easy and delicious it is to make a hot cocoa bomb mug at home!

Sam Jam is known for her beautiful handcrafted clay earrings “made with love.” She has a unique holiday collection featuring touches of holly and sparkles. She even has a bacon and egg set of earrings — perfect for that breakfast lover or server in your life.

Actor and star of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Jimmy Stewart was born in Indiana, Pa. on May 20, 1908, so Create & Curate made sure you could find fun, cute gifts paying tribute to this wonderful Christmas classic.

Support local businesses and stop by 1128 Philadelphia Street in Indiana, Pa. this holiday season!