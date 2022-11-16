Bedford, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you interested in learning traditional Deruta painting? Then sign up for one of these classes with artist, Claudia Rigibini.

Claudia Rigibini traveled from Italy to Bedford, Bedford County to share this unique style of art with the 814.

The Deruta style was developed in the 1200s and is a famous technique of the Umbria region of Italy. The history of the Deruta technique belongs to the masters of the craft. Claudia will guide you through the historical significance and artistic approach of the Deruta technique.

Claudia’s great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and mother have contributed to the Geribi Deruta collection that is currently available for purchase at LIFeSTYLE in Bedford.

Take this is a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive opportunity to work with a fourth-generation Italian artist and learn this beautiful, vibrant style of ceramic painting.

Classes will be approximately five hours and are BYOB. If this would be your second time attending please call for details on a new medium. To make a reservation for one of the available classes please contact us at 814-623-2703.