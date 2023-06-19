HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys are not a travel necessity, but they can make your next trip a whole lot more fun! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins the owner of Mountain Kids Toys, Allison Lorelli, to check out some eco-friendly travel toys for summer.

From durable recycled toys for the beach and lake to magnetic play sets on the go, and even family games — there is something for everyone at Mountain Kids Toys!

Get Ready to Hit the Road with These Travel Toys!

Traveling with kids can be a real challenge, but Mountain Kids Toys’ adventure-ready toys are here to save the day!

Green Toys are fun, durable, American-made, eco-friendly toys made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Check out these games for the whole family! Check out Mountain Kids Toys inside Finds Consignment in Hollidaysburg and inside Founder’s Crossing in Bedford.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN KIDS TOYS:

“We’re doing our part to create a kinder, safer, and happier world by offering products that are better for the people who make them, our children, and our planet. There is no “perfect” product, and we know that. We all just want to enjoy time with our little ones without worry.​Shop our curated selection below. We offer ethically sourced, safe, and eco-friendly toys.”

