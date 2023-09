BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pastor Doug Conway from the Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church, parishioner Melissa McDonough, and Barb Catherman, the church secretary to hear all about their upcoming event “Seasons of Change.”

So bring a chair, bring a friend, and head out for a day of faith, fellowship, and fun at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 AM.