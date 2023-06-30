ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet stops by to demonstrate how she makes her delicious summer salad. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar helps Janet assemble the salad in the kitchen. Together they combine some simple ingredients in a bowl like cabbage, water chestnuts, carrots, wonton pieces, pineapple, and green onion. In a pan, Janet has some chicken and spinach sautéing in some chicken broth which she will then add to the salad mixture. Once the salad is all incorporated well, she drizzles some soy sauce on top to give it some of that classic salty flavor that we all know and love. This salad is a perfect addition to a summer party!

Chef Janet is available for hire through her business called ‘Sip n’ Saute.’ Janet can come to your home, event, or party and cook for your crowd, big or small. She enjoys cooking for people and bringing a smile to their face.

Janet lost her home over a year ago due to a house fire. Janet and her husband Bobby survived the tragedy, but their pup Ravy was not able to be rescued in time. Now, a year later, after living out of hotel rooms and being out of their home, it is complete. “I never want to leave my house,” says Janet. The DeGennaros have a new puppy now and are putting their lives back together. Janet and her husband Bobby would like to thank the generous people in the 814 community for donating money, items, meals, and clothes to them during their difficult time. The pair felt a lot of love from strangers during such a dark time. Click the link below to learn more about Janet’s story.

Janet and Bobby also volunteer once a week at the H.O.P.E. Drop-In, a day center in Altoona that provides a safe place for people to come during the day to receive support. There are several activities that go on at the drop-in and Janet likes to cook and serve meals in the kitchen for the folks that come in. The H.O.P.E. Drop-In is located at 711 9th Ave in Altoona. Call 814-515-1175 for more information.