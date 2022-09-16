Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gellman about some delicious and healthy meals and snacks for the picky eaters in your family, especially the kiddos. Gellman shares a few simple and nutritious meals featuring Del Monte Fresh produce.

Banana Granola Muffins

Yield: ~20 muffins

Ingredients:

3 cups whole wheat pastry flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups granulated sugar or maple sugar

½ pound unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

¾ cup low fat buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Del Monte bananas, mashed

1 Del Monte banana, diced

1 1/3 cups low sugar granola, divided

Optional: ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Optional: ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Optional: 1/3 cup dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, etc)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line muffin tins with 20 paper liners or spray with oil spray.

2. In a medium bowl, add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and mix well.

3. In a large bowl, add sugar, butter, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, and mashed banana and whisk together well.

4. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir together, being careful not to overmix.

5. Add diced banana, 2/3 cup granola, and optional coconut, nuts, and dried fruit and fold gently into batter.

6. Spoon batter into muffin tin, filling each almost full. Sprinkle reserved 2/3 cup granola on each muffin.

7. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown and toothpick comes out clean.

8. Cool before serving.

Crispy Avocado Bites with Peruvian Green Sauce

Yield: 16 avocado Bites

Ingredients:

For the Peruvian Green Sauce:

1 cup cilantro leaves and stems

2 jalapenos, seeded and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese or grated parmesan

½ teaspoon salt

For the Avocado Bites:

2 ripe but firm Del Monte Avocados, halved and pitted

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ cup sesame seeds

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a blender, combine cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, mayonnaise, vinegar, cheese, and salt. Blend on high speed till smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. Set aside.

3. Cut each avocado half into 4 wedges.

4. On a plate, mix together flour and salt.

5. In a wide, shallow bowl, beat eggs well.

6. In another wide, shallow bowl, combine panko and sesame seeds.

7. Dip avocado wedges in flour then egg then panko mixture and transfer to prepared baking sheet.

8. Drizzle oil over wedges and bake till browned and crisp, 15-20 minutes.

9. Serve avocado bites with green sauce for dipping.

Pineapple Mango Cashew Smoothie

4 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet Pineapple, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 Del Monte Bananas, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 cups pre-cut Del Monte Mango

For each individual smoothie:

1 cup beverage-style coconut milk

1 tablespoon cashew butter

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Directions:

1. Gather 4 pint jars, freezer safe containers, or freezer bags.

2. Place ½ cup pineapple, 1 banana, and ½ cup mango in each and freeze at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. To prepare one smoothie, empty one container of frozen fruit into a blender. Add coconut milk, cashew butter, and maple syrup. Blend until smooth.

Pinkglow Pineapple Mint Lemonade

2 servings

Ingredients:

½ Pinkglow Pineapple, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 ounce simple syrup

2 lemons, juiced

1 large mint sprig

Directions:

1. Place pineapple in blender and puree.

2. In a shaker, add pureed pineapple, simple syrup, and lemon juice and shake well.

3. Add ice to 2 glasses.

4. Pour pineapple lemonade in glasses.

5. Garnish with mint and a Pinkglow Pineapple slice.

Honeyglow Pineapple Mini Chicken Meatballs

6 servings

Ingredients:

½ cup Honeyglow Pineapple, finely diced

1 pound ground chicken

1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped

1 large egg, beaten

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup fine dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced/grated

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup teriyaki sauce

Directions:

1. Preheat broiler and place an oven rack 8 inches from heat. Lightly oil a sheet pan.

2. In a large bowl, combine pineapple, chicken, scallions, egg, breadcrumbs, soy sauce, ginger, oil, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Mix together till combined.

3. Measure out chicken mixture using a heaping tablespoon. Roll each into a ball and place on prepared sheet pan.

4. Broil until lightly golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F, approximately 8-10 minutes.

5. Serve meatballs with teriyaki sauce.