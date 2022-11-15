EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three area men have come together and collaborated on the idea of revamping the Imperial Room. The iconic venue used to host large events in the area, and now it’s getting another chance. Joe Shandor, Steve Spicher and Larry Rouissin have partnered and have a dream of building the Imperial Room into what it once was, but even better.

These gentlemen stopped by the station to share a recipe that will be featured at their upcoming dinner on Saturday November 19th. There are two options for seating, one at 5:30pm and one at 7pm. They plan to serve a 4 course meal featuring dishes like Autumn Harvest Salad, Crab bisque soup, Prime rib, and Pumpkin Crème Brule. For reservations call (814) 419-8764.

The Imperial Room is a banquet hall that can host large events and catering contracts. The Imperial is located at 3133 new Germany road in Ebensburg.