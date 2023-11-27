ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of our best buds, and local entertainer, Chef Janet stops by to share a way to use those Thanksgiving leftovers in this southern recipe. This is Chef Janet’s take on a Kentucky Hot Brown.

Janet melts American Cheese over leftover turkey meat, and layers that on top of some toast topped with mayonnaise spread. To that she adds in a warm, brown gravy with chunks of hard boiled eggs in it. Then to that she tops it off with some parsley, cranberry sauce and banana peppers.

Janet is a home chef and will do catering and entertaining for your next gathering. Her business is called Sip and Saute. You can learn more about her specialties by clicking here or giving her a call at (814) 515-1191.