STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tussey Mountainback Race is back again this year, this time partnering with the Dyslexic Reading Center. Race Director, Mike Casper stops by to talk about what runners can expect for the race, and how people can still help out if they aren’t runners.

The race is gearing up for it’s 23rd year on Sunday October 16th, and there’s something for all ages. Even if you’re a recreational or a competitive runner, there is a race for you. There are relay teams that are made up of 2-8 runners, and an ultramarathon option.

This year, the race has decided to support the Dyslexic Reading Center in Pine Grove Mills.

Pamela Luu, is the director of the Dyslexic Reading Center. The center’s focus is to help provide tools and resources to help kids and adults overcome dyslexia.

For the race, registration deadlines for relay teams is on Oct. 8th. Registration deadlines for the ultramarathons is on Oct. 15th. You can learn more about the Tussey Mountainback Race by clicking here or checking out their Facebook page or Instagram account @tusseymountainback