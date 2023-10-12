STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tussey Mountainback Ultramarathon and 50 mile relay is back again this year, better than ever! Race coordinator Mike Casper stopped by to give us details on this year’s race, and who the proceeds will benefit. Every year, the foundation choses a different organization to help and give back to. This year, Mike chose Nittany Greyhounds, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for retired racing greyhounds. The organization works to re-home these pups into responsible, loving, forever homes.

Nittany Greyhounds is 100% donation based, so they relay on volunteers and donations to help keep these animals cared for. To learn more about Nittant Greyhounds, the adoption process, or how you can give back click here.

For information on how to sign up to register for the Tussey Mountainback Ultramarathon and 50 mile relay, click here. And if you’d like to volunteer on race day, there’s a need for that too, you can find details on that by clicking here.

The race weekend also features an amazing Pre-race Dinner on Oct. 21, which combines a delicious buffet dinner and an inspiring guest speaker, Kaylee Frederick, who at the age of 18 has already completed 24 ultramarathons, including three times doing this 50-mile course (race day will be her fourth). In July, Kaylee became the first 18-year-old to complete the legendary Badwater 135 race in Death Valley. You can reserve your seats ($35) through Oct. 16 at info@tusseymountainback.com. Payment can be made via Venmo, check or cash.

Event Information

The race starts and finishes at Tussey Mountain Ski and Family Fun Center, just south of Boalsburg on state route 322, whose address is 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg, PA 16827. The race is easily accessed by air (University Park Airport) and interstate (I-80 and I-99). Visit the Accommodations page for suggestions on where to stay.

Start Time / Planning Your Day

The ultra division event will start at 7 a.m. The relay division start will begin at 8 a.m. There will be a staggered start for the relay based on the overall team pace. Finish time: no later than 7 p.m. Because the relay start includes several waves, runners participating in the relay should plan to have the whole day available. We regret that we cannot plan the start based on personal schedules.

Format

The 2022 race will be run in the counterclockwise direction. USATF-certified, 50-mile single-loop mostly unpaved course through central Pennsylvania’s scenic Rothrock State Forest during peak foliage season. Ultramarathon: Support vehicle and drop bag options. Stocked, staffed aid stations available to all ultra participants are provided at predetermined locations every 2.9 to 5.6 miles along the course. Relay: The relay consists of 12 pre-determined legs of lengths varying from 2.9 to 5.6 miles. Relay teams select a specific runner rotation order, rotating to the next runner at each transition point, and maintain that exact order through all 12 race legs. All teams must provide ONE team vehicle to transport runners to transition points where the batons are exchanged. Teams of 7 or more must use a single-vehicle.

Course

The race takes place on mostly unpaved roads (82% dirt, 18% paved) in Rothrock State Forest. The terrain includes uphill, level, and downhill grades, with shaded and open segments and some overlook vistas. The course takes in Whipple Dam State Park, Alan Seeger Natural Area, Penn Roosevelt State Park, Colyer Lake, and Bear Meadows Natural Area. Total Elevation Gain: 5,485 ft. See the Course Maps link or Elevation Profile link for a more detailed description and an elevation profile. See the Course and Leg Description page for a description of each of the course segments.