TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with some of the performers from the Tyrone Community Players to hear about their upcoming performance “A Bad Year For Tomatoes.”

Betsy Beck plays Myra Marlowe, Rebecca Culp plays Reba Harper, and Nicole Estep plays Cora Gump. The two-act comedy is about a Hollywood actress leaving fame behind & moving to Vermont. Get your tickets now! The show is on November 10 & 11 at 7:30 PM at St. Matthews Hall in Tyrone. Call 814-684-2782 or simply get your tickets the day of at the box office. Scroll down to see the ladies perform a scene from “A Bad Year For Tomatoes.”

Follow the Tyrone Community Players on Facebook!

Betsy Beck, Rebecca Culp, and Nicole Estep perform a scene from A Bad Year For Tomatoes by the Tyrone Community Players

ABOUT A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES:

Gracious, glamorous Myra Marlowe, fed up with fame after a very long career as a television actress, retreats to the small town of Beaver Haven, Vermont, planning to live quietly and anonymously, write her juicy autobiography, and grow her own tomatoes. The complaints of her faithful agent and less faithful lover, Tom Lamont, that she is throwing herself away on a backward backwater of a town, fall on deaf ears until she gets to know her neighbors: Reba and Cora, the Hospitality Ladies, full of rapid-fire gossip and rapid-fire questions; woodcutter Piney, impressively bearded and smelling of the great outdoors, who terrifies his victims with the force of his sales pitch, and Willa Mae Wilcox, the widow woman with the purple shutters on her house, who put a voodoo curse on her husband.

With these colorful characters inviting themselves over at every hour of the day, Myra gets no time to write, and in frustration, invents a dangerous, mentally disturbed sister — based on her first, best-known TV role, Sis Sadie — to frighten away her neighbors and give her some peace and quiet. However, the upstanding citizens of Beaver Haven react in unexpected ways to Sadie’s shrill, childlike charms and sad plight, and before her charade is over, Myra finds herself accused of murder! A Bad Year for Tomatoes, John Patrick’s ridiculously clever comedy, with brisk and uproarious dialogue and sharply comedic characters, is a delight for actors and audiences alike.