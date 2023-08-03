TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is gearing up for their Casino Night fundraiser on August 12th, 2023. The event will be held at Kissell Motorsports in Tyrone. The fun kicks off around 6pm that night, and tickets are $50. All of the money raised from the event will benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library.

Tickets can be purchased at the library or online by clicking here or calling (814) 684-1133. By purchasing a ticket, you will get dinner, unlimited games, prizes, music, and more!

There will be six different games to chose from throughout the night. The Kissell Motorsports showroom floor will be transformed into a Vegas styled casino royal. “We really want to thank Kissell Motorsports for stepping up and being willing to host this event in their space,” says Gary McGovern, Vice President of the board for the library.

Kissell Motorsports says they’re happy to partner for the library for the event. Noting that helping out local organizations is important, and it’s also good exposure for the business.

The library hosts many fun events throughout the year as a way to raise money. “We like to put the fun in fundraiser,” says Jennifer Powell, the director of the library. Last October the library hosted a zombie 5K as a way to have some festive fun.

Kissell Motorsports is located at 5165 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Tyrone.