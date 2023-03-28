TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library has teamed up with Thrivent Financial to present a ‘Women and Money Workshop’ on Thursday April 6, 2023.

The event is free to the public, and food, drinks, and refreshments will be provided beforehand at 6:00pm. The workshop begins at 6:30pm, and will run for about an hour.

Tyrone-Snyder Library Board Vice President, Gary McGovern stopped by to explain why workshops like these can be beneficial for women. “We’re going to cover some of the main topics and challenges that women have faced historically and even now,” says McGovern. “We talk about how you can take control of your money, career, and home and how to manage that with those challenges,” says McGovern.

Gary says the workshop has some structured information that can be beneficial for women when planning for their future. He says there’s a lot of open conversation where people can share their stories, ask questions, make suggestions, and offer advice based on where they are in their lives. “It effects your retirement too or the time spent away from your 401K because of the challenges that tend to come up in life,” says McGovern.

The best way to register for the workshop and secure your spot is to call the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library at 814-684-1133.

The Tyrone-Synder Public Library is located at 1000 Pennsylvania Ave in Tyrone.