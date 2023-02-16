TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is planning a ghost history night on February 25. This event welcomes the public to come out and here local legends and stories from the area that we’re all shared from various points in Tyrone’s history. The event starts at 6:30 pm, and tickets are $10 along with a canned food item.

Local Historian, Dustin Elder will be sharing some of these haunted stories and then allowing others to share they’re encounters.

For details on how to get tickets, you can give the library a call at 814-684-1133 or visit them at 1000 Pennsylvania Ave in Tyrone.