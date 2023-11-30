Sponsored Content by Tyrone Events and Promotions

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Chamber of Commerce committee specializes in developing events and promotions for the Greater Tyrone Area. To ring in the holidays, Tyrone Events and Promotions is hosting their annual “A Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” with family-friendly events starting Thursday, November 30, 2023. Sue Griep from Tyrone Events and Promotions stops by Studio 814 with the Grinch to chat about this year’s holiday extravaganza.

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

5pm -7pm Grinch Happy Hour at the Bull Pen

4pm-7pm Soup Sampling at the Tyrone Graystone

Friday, December 2, 2023

5pm-9pm carriage rides (preregister on Eventbrite)

5pm “Spirit of Christmas” (Adult Beverages) at the Brew

5:15pm music by the Altoona Brass Collective at Hotel City Park

5pm-8pm Cookie Crawl

5pm-7pm Soup Sampling

6pm Yuletyme Tree Lighting

6pm-8pm visits with Santa at the Country Cabin

6:15pm music by POPS Extension at Hotel city park

Saturday, December 3, 2023

8am-10am sweets with Santa at Bake Shop Bakes

9am-4pm Holiday Craft Fair at the Armory

4pm Yuletyme Christmas parade with Parade Marshal WTAJ’s Kaitlyn Sheehan

Sunday, December 4th, 2023

1pm-3pm & 6pm-8pm Christmas Church Tours