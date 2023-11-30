Sponsored Content by Tyrone Events and Promotions
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Chamber of Commerce committee specializes in developing events and promotions for the Greater Tyrone Area. To ring in the holidays, Tyrone Events and Promotions is hosting their annual “A Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” with family-friendly events starting Thursday, November 30, 2023. Sue Griep from Tyrone Events and Promotions stops by Studio 814 with the Grinch to chat about this year’s holiday extravaganza.
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
5pm -7pm Grinch Happy Hour at the Bull Pen
4pm-7pm Soup Sampling at the Tyrone Graystone
Friday, December 2, 2023
5pm-9pm carriage rides (preregister on Eventbrite)
5pm “Spirit of Christmas” (Adult Beverages) at the Brew
5:15pm music by the Altoona Brass Collective at Hotel City Park
5pm-8pm Cookie Crawl
5pm-7pm Soup Sampling
6pm Yuletyme Tree Lighting
6pm-8pm visits with Santa at the Country Cabin
6:15pm music by POPS Extension at Hotel city park
Saturday, December 3, 2023
8am-10am sweets with Santa at Bake Shop Bakes
9am-4pm Holiday Craft Fair at the Armory
4pm Yuletyme Christmas parade with Parade Marshal WTAJ’s Kaitlyn Sheehan
Sunday, December 4th, 2023
1pm-3pm & 6pm-8pm Christmas Church Tours