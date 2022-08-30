ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — United We Can, a local outreach organization is about to start their Fall 2022 Luncheon Series. This is a series of events where the public, and area schools are invited to come out to hear a presentation by inspirational speakers. Every week there is a new speaker who comes to talk about their journey to success as a way to inspire people to live to dream big, and achiever their goals.

The Founder of United We Can Inspirational Series and Events, Sue Griep sits down with us to talk about their fifth year for the series, and why these sessions are so important for the community. Sue, brought along the mistress of ceremonies at United We Can Inspirational Series and Events, Dawn Pellas to talk about the evolution of the program and how impactful it is on the youth.

A lot of schools in the area bring students out to this event to hear the speakers. “We have nine schools signed up so far this year,” says Griep.

Students we spoke with said the series is really a helpful tool to encourage them to be themselves. “Anyone can make anything of themselves… no matter gender, class…. every single luncheon I’ve been to… that’s pretty much been the whole message,” says a student attendee from Tyrone High School, Marley Grazier.

Another student mentioned how powerful it is to be able to connect to some of the speakers that come through. “It kind of gives you a little bit of pride…. connection to these people… oh my goodness, this may not seem like that big of a place… cool of a place… it’s just Tyrone… but it shows people are people no matter where you come from. It’s up to you to write your own destiny as corny as that sounds,” says attendee and Tyrone High School Student Lydia Seltzer.

The first series will be on September 29th with guest speaker, Rocco Scalzi. Rocky will be giving a presentation about “Beating the Odds” at the event.

The second series will be on October 6th and will feature Tom McConnell, who will talk on, “What they Taught Me” at the event.

Next is the third speaker and last of the series, which is on October 27th. Michael DelGrosso will be the guest speaker, talking to the audience on “The Evolution of America’s Oldest Saucemaker.”

“Many people have been to the park, and enjoyed their sauce, but there’s a lot that goes on in Tipton PA, that people might not know about,” says Griep.

To learn more about the Luncheon series, and to make a reservation, send an email to Sue Griep by clicking here.