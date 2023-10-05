United We Can in conjunction with the Blair County United Sisterhood Series is uplifting community members and providing opportunities to witness and hear testimonies from people making a difference in the world. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Sue Griep, founder of the United We Can Inspirational Luncheon Series as well as today’s luncheon guest speaker, Alysa Bainbridge — Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and founder of Tyler’s Triumph, Inc.

Tyler’s Triumph began after Tyler Bainbridge lost his life to opioid overdose in 2018. Now, the Bainbridge family works “to support others on their journey to recovery and educate the public about mental health and stigma to prevent tragedies like ours from occurring.”

Founded in 2021, Tyler’s Triumph provides potentially life-saving mental health intervention education, equipping people with the tools and resources to get the holistic help they need before it’s too late. “The More Than Program” is their original programming that provides education, as well as breaking the stigma and self-worth “that we believe can change people’s stories.”

In his life, Tyler said out loud on a few occasions he felt he was no more than an addict and wasn’t worthy of recovery. Alysa and her family knew more people like him had to feel that way, so “The More Than Program” was born to make sure everyone had someone reminding them that they are worthy, loved, and so much more than their struggle or diagnosis.

Next up for the United We Can Outstanding Luncheon Series is Tim Strohmeyer, retired PA State Trooper and Army Veteran. He will speak on “Desperate Beginnings.” The luncheon will be on October 19, 2023, from 12 PM – 1:30 PM at The Casino at Lakemont. It’s $11 per person. Email suegriep17@hotmail.com or click here for more information.