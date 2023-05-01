ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Dr. Ron Peterman, the assistant chief of primary care for James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona stopped by to discuss the significance of this program, and why veterans should call in to enroll.

“The PACT Act is a piece of legislation that was signed into law in October of last year,” says Peterman.

Dr. Peterman says they’re looking to help serve veterans, and get them the care that they fought for and deserve. “Veterans from Vietnam era, the Gulf wars, this is an expansion for them and it’s also an expanded enrollment opportunity for veterans who are post 9/11,” says Peterman.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that are assumed (or “presumed”) causes by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

To learn more about the PACT Act Enrollment through the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center click here or call 814-943-8164 for more information.