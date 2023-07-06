ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that July is healthy vision month? Dr. Daniel Russell, Optometrist, Assistant Chief of Surgical Services at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center stopped by to discuss the importance of taking care of our eyes. He also shared information on some of the services that the facility has available for veterans.

Dr. Russell talked about the significance in getting your eyes checked and tested for potential problems. “Eyesight is so valuable to everything we do,” says Dr. Russell. “It’s a sense that we place great emphasis on – keeping our sight, and we at the VA have many ways we help Veterans to maintain healthy vision.”

The VA offers services in general vision care, retinal screenings, and eye ware fitting and frame selection – (they offer glasses that come with little to no copay) all of this care focuses on maintaining eye health.

All of the specialty eye care services is offered at their Altoona Medical Center, and all of our five Outpatient Clinics in DuBois, Huntingdon, Indiana, Johnstown, and State College. We serve a large 14-county region, and a key part of our mission is to offer specialty care, including eye care, that’s close to home for Veterans.

Dr. Russell says one of the most important factors when it comes to maintaining healthy vision is early detection. “One key part of protecting vision is finding any potential issues as early as possible – the earlier we detect a problem, the more we can do to ensure healthy eyesight,” says Russell.

The most important thing is to know and act on any red-flags says Dr. Russel. “If you experience a sudden change in vision, any eye pain, or anything that just doesn’t seem right – bright flashes of light, lots of eye floaters, we need to know about these things right away.”

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center says they’re the only Medical Facility in the region to use state-of-the are eye scanning technology (called an OCT scan) during Veteran general check-ups. The results are sent directly to our eye doctors who can immediately tell if there’s any eye problems.

Dr. Russel says this is convenient for Veterans because they don’t have to make separate eye care appointments, they can come to the VA and get comprehensive eye screening as part of a “one stop shop” appointment.

The VA hospital has an eye surgeon on staff in Altoona, and offers more than 10 different eye procedures including: cataract surgery, eye-lid surgeries, glaucoma procedures, post cataract laser procedures. “We want to offer Veterans as much care as possible close to home. By having eye surgery here, Veterans will not need to travel to Pittsburgh or other places farther away. Their care and surgery can be done here at home, in a timely manner,” says Russel.

“All providers we have are local – they live in our community, they know our community, they grew up in our community,” says Russel.

The VA also has a 24/7 Urgent Care facility in the hospital as well for veterans to use.

To learn more about the optometry care at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center call 814-943-8164, go to their Facebook Page or website: altoona.va.gov.

“We’re proud to serve our Nation’s Heroes – those who’ve made sacrifices to preserve our freedom. We recently celebrated Independence Day and it’s a reminder to all of us at the VA of the integral role that Veterans played in creating and preserving the freedoms we enjoy today,” says Dr. Russell. “As a doctor, it’s very rewarding for me to serve Veterans to by giving, what sometimes is life-changing care for Veterans. My Father was a Veteran – serving them and recognizing their sacrifices hits very close to home for me.”