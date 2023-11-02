ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s time to go LOCO! The Altoona Curve has announced that one of its mascots has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame.

LOCO, who has been a mascot since 2015, is a “Golden Locotami” and he helps boost morale and creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere in the park. LOCO has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards for his popular skit, “The Sugar Rush.”

Click here to VOTE for LOCO. You can vote daily using your individual email account.

Fans who attended games this year have fallen in love with LOCO’s most requested skit, “The Sugar Rush,” and it is something you cannot see at any other ballpark! You can experience “The Sugar Rush” HERE.

Voting is open now and will run for a total of 21 days. The winners will be announced on Friday, December 1.

The Mascot Hall of Fame was founded in 2005 and recognizes the work of all North American sports mascots. This year marks the second for its awards program, which allows mascots to be nominated in one of seven different categories based on their work over the past year.

The winner is 100% based on a public vote, with ballots able to be submitted daily for each category and level. This is LOCO’s first nomination as he will be up against seven other Minor League Mascots for the award.

Check out this year’s nominees and the full list of awards on the Mascot Hall of Fame website.