ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curve baseball has almost come to an end for the season. If you still want to go to a game, the team is back home for the week of August 30 – September 4. Here’s a look ahead at what you can expect.

Tuesday August 30 at 6:00pm

2-for-1 Tickets Hot Dogs Popcorn

Wednesday August 31 at 6:00pm

Hollidaysburg LL team recognition interview Coach Jim McGough

Thursday September 1 at 6:00pm

Mountain City Game – Keller Engineers

Friday September 2 at 6:00pm

Salute to Facilities

Saturday September 3 at 6:00pm

Fireworks – Epic Movie Scores

Sunday September 4 at 1:00pm

Olde Tyme Baseball

Al Cup Giveaway – (3,000 – Stuckey Automotive)

To get your tickets to an Altoona Curve game click here, or call the box office at (814) 943-5400.