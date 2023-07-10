STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 57th Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is back again in downtown State College starting Wednesday July 12th (Children and Youth Day) through Sunday the 16th.

The president of the board, and former WTAJ News anchor, Carolyn Donaldson stopped by to share some of the highlights to this year’s event, and to tell us about the festival’s new app. The app allows visitors to plan out there day based off of the events they would like to attend. Arts Fest hosts a variety of activities that happen throughout the course of the week. There is live music and entertainment, the sidewalk sale and exhibition, banner competition and more.

Donaldson says the orange rubber wristbands serve as a ticket to enter the festival.

For kids, there’s even an interactive ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed walk-thru where kids can finish with a game of human croquet!

This festival features artists from across the nation as well as artists here in the 814.

