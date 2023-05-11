WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Maybe you still need to buy Mom a Mother’s Day gift or you’d like to take Mom out for the day, then head on over to the Williamsburg Spring Craft Show on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 am to 4 pm.

There will be over one hundred local vendors, food trucks, and more! The event is rain or shine! Head out to Williamsburg for a fun day with the family.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Angelique Walason from the Williamsburg Farm Show Committee about the Spring Craft Show. You will be able to buy anything you can think of — home decor from Chicken Scratch Signs by Char, gifts for your pets by Dazzling Dukes, jewelry from Double T-Designs and Jewelry By Kenz, and kids’ gifts by Noodle Creations.

Walason says they are also hosting their 1st Annual RiverFront Walk, Run, & Ride on May 13, 2023. Registration is 8 am with the race starting at 9 am. There is a 5K run, 2-mile walk, Kids Fun Run, and 10-mile bike ride. Proceeds benefit the Williamsburg baseball fields for youth.

Scan this QR Code to sign up:

Follow the Williamsburg Community Farm Show on Facebook for more local events!