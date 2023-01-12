ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich.

The French Dip is served up with slow-cooked beef, swiss cheese, and topped with sweet onions on a toasted roll.

Perhaps you’re looking for something more Lent-friendly? Lent starts February 22, 2023, and Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn has got you covered! Stop by and try their hand-breaded haddock made to order with a choice of side, salad, and house-made tartar sauce.

Trivia and Karaoke Night kicks off Thursday, January 12, 2023. Bring a friend, grab a cold beer and a sandwich, and have some fun out in the 814!

Like and follow Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn on Facebook to see all of their up-to-date fish specials for Lent 2023.