ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for some fun this weekend! The Wine Shine Pierogi ‘N Purse Palooza is on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Blair County Convention Center. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Dottie Miller, from WineFestPa, and Kristy Knouse from ReKlaimed Vines — one of the many wineries that will be at the event. Click here to get your tickets! You’ll even have a chance to win purses throughout the day!

Menu ***Pierogi’s are Available for Additional Purchase***

Purchase Directly From Blair County Convention Center



Pierogi Platters with Roll and Butter

Potato & Cheddar with Butter and Caramelized Onions $6.50

Creamy Potato Filling with Sharp Cheddar Cheese



Bacon & Cheddar with Butter and Caramelized Onions $6.75

Creamy Potato Filling, with Chopped Bacon, Onions and Sour Cream tossed in Butter and Caramelized Onions



Substitute one of the following Sauces for an Additional Cost

Sauerkraut $1.50 braised with Bacon and Onions



Buffalo Chicken $2.50 with Deep Fried Chicken Fritters chopped and tossed in House Prepared Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch Dressing



BBQ Pork $2.00 tossed with Pulled Pork and Texas-style BBQ Sauce and topped with Cheddar Cheese and Fried Onions



Platters with Roll and Butter

Halupki $7

Blanch Cabbage Leaves Stuffed with Seasoned Beef, Rice, Onions, Garlic, and Spices Rolled and Braised in a Sweet Tomato Sauce served with Mashed Potatoes



Halushki $7.25

Pan Seared Pulled Pork Shoulder with Onions, Braised Cabbage and tossed with Butter

Egg Noodles



Polish Sausage $7.50

Braised with Sauerkraut, Bacon, Onions, Caraway and served with Mashed Potatoes



Sandwiches, Pizza, Fries and Sides

Fritters & Fries $8

Breaded Chicken Tenders with Crisp Fries served with Ranch



Charcoal Roasted BBQ Pork $6.50

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with Texas BBQ Sauce on a Kaiser Roll with Cheddar Cheese



Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza $7.50

French Fries $3.50

Assorted Chips and Pretzels $1.00



Beverages

Assorted Soda $3.00

Spring Water $2.25