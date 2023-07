ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Jesse Venturini and Joseph Wagner, the owners of Smokin’ J’s BBQ about their delicious dishes!

From baby back ribs to wings, and even dessert egg rolls — there is something for everyone at Smokin’ J’s. They are ready to cater your next event. Follow Smokin’ J’s BBQ on Facebook.

“The Men, The Meat, and The Grillmasters”