CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Jessica Wingate from Starr Hill Winery in Curwensville, Clearfield County about their batch of “Witches Brew” perfect for spooky season! The wine has notes of apple and pear, and can be enjoyed in your favorite goblet or wine glass! It’s perfect chilled or warmed up with some mulled spices for a Halloween or fall gathering.

Wingate says the Starr Hill Winery’s Witches Brew was made from a “happy accident.” Starr Hill Winery can ship any bottle you choose across the Keystone State. Looking for something easy to bring to the tailgate? Try their Bumbershoot!

Mark your calendars for Starr Hill Winery’s Groundhog Wine Festival on Saturday, February 11, 2023. If you’ve never visited the vineyard right here in the 814, put it on your list! Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery is nestled in Curwensville, Clearfield County.



Established back in 2005, this family-owned winery offers tours and tastings. The vineyard, with over 3,000 vines, offers a beautiful backdrop for a wedding or special event.

You can also find “Witches Brew,” BUMBERSHOOT, and other Starr Hill Winery wines at the State College Walmart, Clearfield Walmart, Butler Walmart, Cranberry Township Walmart, and Johnstown Walmart. For a full list of locations, click here.