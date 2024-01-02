TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Planning for college and the years after high-school can be an extremely stressful time for kids and their families. Financial Advisor, Gary McGovern is offering a free workshop for families and high school students as a way to help them plan and navigate the years after they graduate.

For many, college years can come with a pretty hefty price-tag. That’s why it’s important to plan for these things and learn about resources that could save you money. Gary will cover a variety of topics in this realm including information about the FASFA, taking out loans, and covering expenses.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at 6pm at the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library. Registration is free and all you have to do is call to reserve your spot at (814) 684-1133 or (814) 207-5805.