STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ’s State College reporter and weekend anchor, Maria Cade is preparing to take the stage to compete in Miss Pennsylvania.

This is not the first time that Maria is going for the state title. She is no stranger to the pageant life, as she has spent years preparing herself. Maria has been carefully working on her craft as a positive role model and advocate for loving yourself. Maria’s personal platform is called ‘Be Visible.’ She travels around the region visiting schools, and attending functions where she meets with others, using her title of Miss Butler County.

Maria is also preparing for the talent portion of the competition. Maria is a classically trained singer, which will come in handy as she takes the stage hoping to impress the judges. And let’s just say, they’re in for a real treat with a girl with pipes like these. Here is Maria performing “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from Phantom of the Opera.

One of the biggest components of the competition is the interview portion. Good thing Maria gets practice everyday asking questions as a TV news reporter.

Join us in cheering on Maria as she joins 27 other young ladies who are competing for the title. We wish you all the best, Maria! We’re certainly rooting for our girl!

If you’d like to follow along on Maria’s journey, click here.