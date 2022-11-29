XRAI Glass creates software solutions powered by Augmented Reality. The app converts audio into visuals allowing a pair of smart glasses to turn speech into subtitles, in real-time. They “enrich and empower lives by giving people the tools to be themselves. Empowering the Deaf and hard of hearing is just the beginning.”

Three new revolutionary features have been unveiled by the trailblazing tech company, XRAI Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on Augmented Reality glasses.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dan Scarfe, CEO of XRAI Glass, to hear about this revolutionary software.

The XRAI Glass app allows any user around the world to instantly view on the special glasses a shorter summary of any conversation or instruction they have had when using the app.

XRAI Glass software will also allow users to receive real-time translation straight onto their AR glasses lenses — translating nine of the world’s leading languages: English, Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian. Getting directions when abroad, ordering at a restaurant, or watching foreign TV, film, and theater will now be much easier for just about anyone, anywhere in the world.

Additionally, millions of people who struggle to remember the detail of anything they are listening to will potentially benefit, whether their memory is impaired or they just find it hard to concentrate, often due to the pace of daily life.