JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 7th annual Johnstown Slavic Festival is back! The festival will be held at the Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown. The festival is comprised of two full days of fun, and entertainment.

Brian Subich, Festival Chairman, and Committee Member Jim Shustrick stopped by to talk about the festival and to share some delicious, and authentic Slavic food.

The Festival is on Friday, September 16th from 4:00pm-10:00pm and Saturday, September 17th 12:00pm- 9:30pm.

