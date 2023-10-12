TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Undead” stumble onto the Studio 814 set to talk about a spooky zombie run happening in the 814 Halloween weekend!

Jen Powell, Director at Tyrone-Snyder Township Public Library and Gary McGovern, Vice President of the Board for the library chat about their partnership with Camp Anderson for the third annual Zombie 5K Trail Run.

The Zombie 5K is Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 AM. Runners, walkers, and zombies are all welcome! Zombies will actually jump out at you along your run and try to take the flags off your belt. If you finish with flags on your belt, you have successfully made it out “alive!” It’s time to run for your life!

Runners

Place

Description

Tyrone-Snyder Public Library, Camp Anderson, and Tyrone Race Series are joining forces to present the 3rd Annual Zombie 5K Trail Run!

Zombie 5K Trail Run will take place on the first weekend of the annual Camp Anderson Fear Fest on October 21st, 2023.

Runners, walkers and zombies are all welcome!

What is a Zombie Run? Join us for a unique spin on a Halloween favorite. Family Fun Run for your life Zombie 5K, where zombies jump out at you along your run! Think of it as a Haunted Hayride just…. a race, well more appropriately…. a RUN FOR YOUR LIFE. Runners are given a “flag football belt” to wear during the race. There are “Zombie Zones” throughout the course in which the Zombies will attempt to get your flags (in a friendly but fun manner!) This event is untimed.

Zombies are encouraged to dress as zombies. Runners are encouraged to come in costume.

All proceeds from the Zombie 5K Trail Run will benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library & Camp Anderson.

Course: The course will be approx. 5K consisting of a loop around the grounds of Camp Anderson (Map detail to be released soon)!

Awards:

Male & Female Overall Winner

Best Dressed Runner

Scariest Zombie

Not a runner and still want to contribute? Open donations will be available if you click on donate at the top of the page. If your unable to donate money, please also consider donating your time! If you want to learn how you can help out with the race as a volunteer, volunteer signups will be available if you click on volunteer at the top of the page.

If your interested in becoming a sponsor please email director@tyronelibrary.org for additional information.

Timeline of Events:

8:00 AM to 8:30 AM – Check-in and Day of Race Registration

9:00 AM – 5K starts

TBD – Bites Food Truck

10:00 AM – Awards

Early Registration EXTENDED: Register by October 11th, 2023 11:59 PM to be guaranteed long sleeve shirt.

Day of Race Registration: Race registration for the day of is only available from 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM

*Registration includes a long sleeve shirt : Youth S-L & Adult S – XL

**NEW** this year! When 4+ register together get a 10% discount! See Multi-Person sign up to get the discount.

ZOMBIE AND RUNNER INFO

If you sign up as a “Zombie” you are NOT running in the 5K Race. You are being an active participant in the “Scaring” as runners make their way around the course. The library recommends that Zombies arrive by 8:20AM to ensure they can get to assigned location of race! No Zombie is allowed to make contact with Runner/Walker unless it is to pull their flags (see below).

Zombie Run Rules

The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library and Camp Anderson Zombie 5k is meant to be a friendly competition between the living and the undead. Even in the event of a Zombie Apocalypse, there are some rules.

Please read them carefully. They are meant to keep you safe, the event fair, and everyone having fun.

Participants who cannot abide by the rules will be asked to leave the event.

1. Zombies will be placed throughout the route in their “zone” but can only move at a zombie pace in an attempt to capture a runner’s flag. There is to be no sprinting, no use of physical forces and no obstructing the survivors from moving forward. Zombies must remain in their zone during the event and cannot run along with the runners, but can certainly give chase to runners for a few seconds while they are in a zone.

2. Zombies may only take one life (flag) off any individual while they are in the Zombie zone. If they attempt to take more than one, they could be removed from the event.

1. Direct and deliberate physical contact with any runner or zombie is strictly prohibited. You are forbidden to touch, hit, punch, tackle, kick, slap, scratch, pinch, spit on, bite, trip or do anything harmful to the physical health of our zombies or other runners. Those in violation of this rule will be automatically removed from the race and potentially escorted off of the grounds, without refund.

2. If you lose all your flags, you are NOT automatically turned into a zombie. You may not take other runners’ flags, pick them up from the ground, take them from the zombies, etc. Keep on running and cross the finish line anyway.

3. Flags are to be visible to course officials and zombies and to be worn on the sides of your body. You may not tuck in or otherwise secure flags to your clothing other than by use of the flag belt. Flags and bib numbers must be visible on runners at all times.

4. Runners must wear your bib on the front of your clothing. Runners will not be allowed to race without an official bib.

5. Throughout the course there will be Zombie Zones that are infested with zombies, and the runner must navigate through these areas maintaining their flags (lives).

6. You may not skip a Zombie Zone; there will be flag penalties.

7. Working with friends, family and strangers to outwit and outmaneuver the zombie horde is encouraged! Use your smarts and skills to survive. For example, one may risk it all and become the bait in order to help one of their friends reach the finish line alive.

8. Runners are encouraged to dress up (something other than a zombie so they don’t get confused)! You may wear anything you like but you must be able to get a flag belt around your waist and a race bib attached to your chest.

9. Zombies and runners must stay in the course boundaries as defined by organizers.

General

1. Any direct and deliberate physical contact with any runner or zombie is strictly prohibited. Shoving, pushing, defending your flag or any aggressive behavior will not be tolerated. You will be immediately asked to leave the course if observed or reported by participants, volunteers or staff.

2. No weapons of any kind, real or replica will be permitted on the premises.

3. No drugs or alcohol are permitted on the property.

4. No pets are allowed.

5. Participants and spectators must abide by all instructions given by the event organizers and event staff.

6. Photographers may be stationed along the course. Participants, zombies, spectators and volunteers agree to our use of any images for the event.

7. There will not be an official timer provided at this event as it is about having a good time for a great cause. Participants are welcome to time themselves if desired, and feel free to walk or run.

8. Those who want to participate in the 5k but do not want to have to run from Zombies will be given NO flags. Zombies are not allowed to interfere with those participants.

Safety

1. Remember, we are here to have fun and raise money for a good cause. Please be respectful of those around you on and off the course. To reiterate: any direct and deliberate physical contact with any runner or zombie is strictly prohibited.

2. Watch where you are going, even if you are running for your life! The course is rugged and the weather may present additional demands. Volunteers will be designated for areas of the course and can contact security or medical personnel if necessary.

3. Event staff will be on the grounds throughout the event. Participants and spectators must abide by all instructions given from the race directors and race staff.

Cancellation Disclaimer: In the event of a cancellation of Zombie 5K Trail Run, all proceeds will be given to Tyrone-Snyder Public Library & Camp Anderson.

Inclement Weather: We will be monitoring the forecast and in the event of inclement weather the race will be postponed to a later date provided by the Tyrone Race Series committee. Any updates will be posted on the race website and on the Facebook event.