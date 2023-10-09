WTAJ AND PARK HOME present a Survivor Open Casting Call on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at Park Home located at 600 Galleria Drive in Johnstown. Casting will Take Place from 4pm until 7pm.

The time to apply for a future season of Survivor is NOW! Think you have what it takes to be the Ultimate Survivor? If so, then come to Johnstown’s PARK HOME on Wednesday, October 18th for your opportunity to apply for the adventure of a lifetime!

Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between) can now apply for a future season of Survivor. Season 47 will be taping sometime between May 2024 and early July 2024.

Check out this video for tips on what makes a successful application submission. Need some talking points for the Open Casting Call, click here.

Be yourself! We want to get to know who you are as a person. How will your life experience help you win the game? How will you interact with the other tribe members? When describing yourself, remember to cite real life examples. We love a good story!

Making a casting video is not about putting together the best skit or wearing the wackiest costumes. We’re looking for real people and we want to see the real you.

If you come from a unique region or area of the country, talk about where you’re from, how it’s a part of your personality, or how it may help you do well on Survivor. If you have an interesting job, talk about your job and how those skills may help you win the show.

If you’re ready to apply, join WTAJ and Park Home for a SURVIVOR OPEN CASTING CALL from 4pm – 7pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Johnstown’s Park Home located at 600 Galleria Drive, Johnstown PA. All you need is your ID! Forms will be available for you to complete upon arrival at the Open Casting Call.

To review the eligibility requirements and the forms you will need to complete upon arrival, click here.

OUTWIT…OUTPLAY…OUTLAST!

Survivor Video Release & Waiver

Survivor COVID Release & Waiver