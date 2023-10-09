SURVIVOR OPEN CASTING CALL TALKING POINTS

Things you want to be sure to mention when auditioning

-Name

-Age

-Occupation

-Some backstory on your life and how that’s shaped you to be who you are today. Where are you from? How were you raised? What have you overcome in your life?

-What might we never guess from looking at you? Is there anything you want us to know that most wouldn’t assume about you?

-Why do you want to be on Survivor?

Tip and Advice

-It’s important that we get a feel for who you are. Please don’t memorize a script. BE AUTHENTIC.

-We look for people who are descriptive and good story tellers so when you tell us about who you are, please avoid broad and general statements.

-This isn’t a job interview so feel free to be UNFILTERED so we can see what your personality is truly like.