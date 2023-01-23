We’re sorry!

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Altoona
30°
Sign Up
Altoona
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
National News
World News
Trending
Entertainment News
Lottery
Pa Outdoors
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
PennDOT updates
Washington D.C. Bureau
Food News
Making it Matter
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Coroner to give update on Johnstown homicide investigation
Charges dropped against Cambria County chief detective
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria …
Report: 5 best markets to buy your first home in …
PA Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Shapiro Inauguration
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Politics from The Hill
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Sportsbeat
Nittany Nation
Nittany Nation Newsletter
Black & Gold Nation
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Altoona Curve
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Hollidaysburg stays unbeaten, topping DuBois Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Poor shooting dooms Penn State at Rutgers
Scott Rolen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
49ers’ Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation
From the start, Shiffrin showed she was the skier …
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Science with Shields
Handyman Dwight
Medical Minute
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Central Pa Humane Society Chili Fest & Wing 2023 …
Video
Top Stories
Meet Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society
Video
Top Stories
Centre County Mom creates book, “Blooming Me” to …
Video
Curve Charities Inaugural Gala to be held at Jaffa …
Video
Centre County mom & doula offering Postpartum Supportive …
Video
Sponsored Content: Keto pizza, wraps, & fish dinners …
Video
Community
Groundhog Wine Festival Tickets Sweepstakes
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Search
Please enter a search term.