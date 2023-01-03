(CBS Newspath) – For centuries, world-famous Carrara marble has been used to make some of the most iconic sculptures in history — by famous artists like Michelangelo. His creations took hundreds of hours.

Now, as Chris Livesay shows us, a new type of “Artist” is speeding up the process of bringing art to life.

It was the marble of Michelangelo…Canova…and now… a 13 foot robot made of zinc alloy is doing the work of an army of Renaissance sculptors, says Giacomo Massari, the owner of Robotor, the company behind this invention.

The robot it called 1L.

A job that would have normally taken people 4 months is being done by a robot in about 4 days.

“It doesn’t go on holiday. Doesn’t get sick. Doesn’t even sleep,” Giacomo Massari said.

The machine is even coated in synthetic diamond powder, which Giacomo says is the best cutting system.

Today, art stars like Jeff Koons and Maurizio Cattelan work closely with Giacomo – first to transform their ideas into 3D images, then sculpt them into blockbusters of their own.

Not to mention that the machine has a precision that can only be referred to as superhuman.

“It saves a lot of waste, and if something that is wrong or you don’t like it, you can just go back.” Giacomo said. “The cool thing about this technology is that we allow the artists to think without any limits.”

Thanks to a synergy of software and robotics, that might be the real work of art.

However, not all find the robot impressive.

Here in the workshop of the Florence Cathedral, sculptors like Lorenzo Calcinai have maintained and repaired the Cathedral’s vast inventory of marble statues for centuries…the old-fashioned way.

“We risk forgetting how to work with our hands, Calcinai said. “I hope that a certain know how and knowledge will always remain although the more we go forward, the harder it will be to preserve it.”

But even he admits, this profession can’t remain anchored to old technologies.

Outsourcing is nothing new. Renaissance masters, including Michelangelo, hired teams of anonymous artisans who executed their concepts.

TODAY, some artists, like Koons and Cattelan, are upfront about using the robots. Others prefer not to advertise it.

“I think art is related to the thought. So if you can imagine something, it’s already a unique piece of art,” Giacomo siad “And with people like us that are just the contemporary artisans.”

But while these modern artisans are no doubt extraordinary, even they require old-fashioned humans to apply the finishing touches.

“I think let’s say we are in 99%,” Giacomo added. “99%. But is still the human touch makes the makes the difference. That 1% is so important.”