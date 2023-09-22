(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is the biggest of the battleground states, and our elections will be under the microscope.

New Secretary of State Al Schmidt understands that.

The Republican was an elections official in Philadelphia who rejected Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

Schmidt says he knows other Republicans were frustrated by his predecessors, who frequently made changes very close to elections and promised no new directives within 45 days of any election day.

Schmidt said, “It’s really best to provide any kind of guidance or directive from the Department of State for how elections should be run well in advance so everyone knows what rules are and all the preparations can be made as they should be.”