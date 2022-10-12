(WTAJ) – Each year the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska organizes a public voting contest for the biggest brown bears and this year was record-breaking.

As its called, Fat Bear Week consists of several voting rounds to decide which beloved brown bear is named the fat bear week king or queen. The official voting period ended on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and this year’s winner is 747, aka the Earl of Avoirdupois.

747’s round and hefty appearance often causes him to be coined to the likeness of the jumbo jet, and this years “Bear Force One” landed in the winner’s strip. He previously won the 2020 bracket and now he has two fat bear crowns.

According to the park, this year there was a total of 1,027,655 votes, more than any other year.

Bear 747 photo courtesy of L Law from the Katmai National Park & Preserve

The win wasn’t with controversy though. According to the park’s official Facebook Page, during one of his rounds of competition, they detected a large round of fraudulent votes. Despite the fake votes, the park service was able to detect which votes were fraudulent and discard them from the competition.

Despite the fraudulent votes he still won the round of voting and moved along to the next round.

747 was up against some tough competition, including 480 (Otis) a four-time fat bear week champion. Other bears in the bracket included 32 (Chunk), 1289 (Grazer), 151 (Walker), and 435 (Holly), as well as several other brown bears.

Each brought their winter bodies to the competition and gave it their all. Their dedicated fans were proud of them, whether they placed in the competition or not.

As winter is fast approaching the brown bears of the Katmai National Park & Preserve are headed towards a lengthy slumber.

All fattened up and round as they can be from a plethora of salmon, the bears will hibernate for the winter and hopefully make their appearances next spring.

Be on the lookout for next year’s Fat Bear Week competition!