(WTAJ) — After nearly a decade, Blink-182 will reunite for a 2023 world tour with stops in Pittsburgh and Hershey scheduled along the way.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting after nearly a decade and announced a massive world tour that begins in March 2023 and carries into 2024.

The iconic punk-pop trio will undoubtedly have you asking “What’s my age again?” as they roll into Pittsburgh on May 17 at the PPG Paints Arena and then circle back around May 27 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.

While the dates might seem like a lengthy wait, tickets are already set to go on sale Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets and get more information on blink182.com.