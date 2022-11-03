CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Synthetic drugs in Pennsylvania have taken thousands of lives over the years and now fentanyl has pushed overdose deaths to record levels.

In 2015, 429 Pennsylvanians died from overdosing on synthetic opioids like fentanyl. By 2020, that number climbed to almost 3600. The Cameron, Elk, and McKean Counties’ Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services are stepping in to save lives.

“We have a case manager embedded in the hospital so that if there are anybody who that comes in overdose we can immediately address that,” Jennifer Greenman the Clinical Program Manager of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services said.

But hospitals are saying that prevention is even more important.

“So we are in the schools, our prevention staff is in the schools and we do counseling in the schools and we have something called the CBD program, which is an intensive outpatient program for kids and we go into the homes and work with the families,” Greenman said.

In Clearfield County, The City of DuBois Police says fentanyl is the drug that is standing out.

“Yes, as far as seizing more fentanyl we are seizing a lot more fentanyl again a lot of it is cut with the drugs of choice,” Blaine D. Clark Chief of the City of DuBois Police Department said.

But fentanyl’s not the only deadly drug they’re seeing

“Xylazine which is basically a horse tranquilizer that is used in the pharmaceutical world for animals. And it’s a non-regulated drug that is also being used just like fentanyl and other drugs. The bad thing about that is that there is Narcan or Naloxone doesn’t work,” Clark said.

Regardless of the threat, combatting drugs is a priority for the city of DuBois Police Department.

“And I just want to make sure that the people know that we’re staying on top of this and that’s why we created the drug task force to help us continue combatting the drugs we have in this community,” Clark said.