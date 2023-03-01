BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died battling a four-alarm structure fire throughout the day Wednesday on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

The fire began around 10 a.m. at 745 Main St., a three-story commercial structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The ground floor of the structure was home to DC Theatricks, a costume shop.

Flag lowered to have staff outside Engine 2/Ladder 9. The firefighter who is unaccounted for worked with Engine 2. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ou4o1fD2e2 — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) March 1, 2023

Firefighters had to be evacuated from the building due to an interior collapse that happened shortly after first responders arrived. They had no contact with the trapped firefighter after the collapse, and the instability of the building hindered their rescue efforts, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said during an afternoon press conference.

Police and firefighters paused what they were doing just before 2 p.m. and were seen standing side by side.

We're seeing BPD and BFD members standing in unison, bowing their heads in prayer. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tHYDUjgZ6O — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) March 1, 2023

Mayor Brown issued the following statement regarding the firefighter’s death:

This is a heartbreaking day for our city. Early this morning, a 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter showed his bravery and commitment to fire service by putting on his uniform and carrying out his sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city. Today, he lost his life protecting others. I share my deepest sympathies with everyone who knew and loved him. I ask all City residents to keep his family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, in your prayers during this difficult time. Mayor Byron Brown

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice.

As of 1:51 p.m., the following streets remain closed due to the fire:

-Main Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

-Washington Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

Additionally, Route 33 outbound is closed at Best Street due to an earlier, unrelated tractor-trailer crash.

Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.

According to Renaldo, there were reports of a small group of workers outside the building who were using a torch. Officials were looking to interview them.

The fire is believed to have been smoldering for some time before 911 was called, Renaldo said.

Buffalo Public Schools released a statement just before noon, saying “immediate and appropriate safety and health measures were taken to seal impacted schools near the scene of the fire.”

“All intake outlets for ventilation have been closed and all classroom air purifiers have been powered on,” the school district wrote. “District safety and health personnel are on site at the schools. Masks have been made available to all staff and students. The District will be providing additional updates throughout the day.”

The March 1 fire in downtown Buffalo. (Paul Ivancic / News 4)

The press conference from around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday can be viewed below.