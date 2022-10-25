ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two experts on hearing aids say those interested should get a hearing test from a professional before buying the new over-the-counter devices.

“Otherwise you’re just taking a guess on your hearing,” Charles Winters from Winters Hearing Aid Service said. “And [the hearing aids] probably won’t ever work right for you.”

Winters and audiologist Dr. Karen Lemme both said the hearing aids, which are priced from around $75 to over $2,000, are for mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Lemme, the owner of Lemme Audiology Associates, compared them to non-prescription reading glasses, in that they’re useful to use on occasion.

“People who rely on hearing aids every day and put them in the morning and take them out at night, they’re probably not a good candidate,” Lemme said. “But if you’re saying, ‘I just need something once in a while when I go out with friends when I do something, I’m just starting to notice problems, you’d probably be a good candidate.”

Lemme added a hearing test beforehand is important to rule out other things that could require further medical attention, like more severe hearing loss, sudden hearing loss, earwax or fluid buildup.

While Lemme said prescription hearing aids are custom-fit and programmed specifically for the patient by and audiologist, the over-the-counters are basically all DIY devices, which is why she said those interested in them should do research, read reviews and even ask their doctor for recommendations.

They can also use the results from their hearing test to know which settings or products would work best for their needs.

Winters and Lemme said most of the over-the-counters are set up by connecting the device to your smartphone using Bluetooth and an app with a built-in test.

But Winters said those tests can be inaccurate, especially for those who aren’t as tech-savvy. And if the device isn’t set up right, it could be set too loud and cause even more hearing loss.

“[The FDA] hasn’t decided how much power they’re going to allow these devices to have,” Winters said, adding the FDA has a scheduled meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, where he thinks they’ll make that decision.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lemme and Winters also said it’s important to make sure the device comes with a good return plan as well in case it doesn’t fit or sound correctly in the ears.

You can currently purchase over-the-counter hearing aids at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy.