PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – An all-new ride is set to open in 2023 and Kennywood is saying it’s going to be out of this world.

Spinvasion, the first ride of its kind in the United States, will blast off during Kennywood’s 125th season.

The multi-action spin attraction will be located in an all-alien-themed-out revamped section of the park, Area 412. Spinvasion provides an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single-rider experience.

“Spinvasion is a first-of-its-kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can`t get at any other park in the country,” Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”

Spinvasion puts its daring pilots in the middle of the Battle for the Burgh. Set against a giant interplanetary space mural, riders strap into their solo manned aircraft and prepare for a classic swing experience after takeoff.

Next-level fun quickly begins by crisscrossing with other pilots, flying sideways at certain points parallel to the ground. Spinvasion thrills with every revolution while gliding along the giant waves. The illusion of close encounters with the rider in front fuels the excitement and energy while in flight.

The whole experience is enhanced by a spectacular, colorful light display that makes riders feel as if they’ve entered the fourth dimension.

The new Area 412 will feature otherworldly upgrades and additions as part of the multi-year park enhancement project celebrating Kennywood’s 125th season in 2023.

Along with the new ride construction, Cosmic Chaos recently received a vibrant, new paint job, and the nearby Cosmic Gift Shop will get an out-of-this-world overhaul to tie the section of the park together.