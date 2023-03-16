MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say Alrick Manning was arrested in Mifflin County on Thursday evening after residents were asked to shelter in place on the same morning.

State Police say Manning had an active arrest warrant after police responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Menno Township for a crash. Manning was at large for several hours on Thursday afternoon before being arrested.

According to Troopers, Manning allegedly brandished a handgun before fleeing the crash scene in an unknown direction. State Police say they’ve cleared the scene and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

According to court records, Manning is facing charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage, and other traffic charges.

Manning is listed on court records as a resident of State College.

All lanes on PA 655 were closed in both directions between Sharpsburg and Waynesburg Road due to the crash, according to 511 PA.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as we receive them.