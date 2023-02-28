HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) announced Tuesday that he will step down as Speaker after less than two months.

Rozzi also announced he plans to vote for Democrat Majority Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) to be the next speaker. If elected, McClinton would be the first female House Speaker in Pennsylvania history.

The announcement comes after the House passed a constitutional amendment to open a window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a civil suit against their alleged abuser past the statute of limitation.

The Senate must still pass that legislation. Rozzi, a survivor of childhood sex abuse, had pledged to not move another legislation in the House until the amendment was passed.

“When that temporary majority couldn’t elect a speaker of their own, they attempted to hoodwink the house and elect a member of the other party as speaker and do their bidding for them,” said Rozzi on Tuesday. “What they didn’t count on however was that there are good people in Harrisburg who won’t put self interest over what is right. I was used as a child and it has tormented me my entire life and I will never allow myself to be used again.”

Rozzi was elected as a state representative for the 126th legislative district of Pennsylvania in November 2012, and promised to act as an independent speaker of the house.

The House was in stalemate for several weeks as Rozzi and House leaders worked to pass the sex abuse window legislation. Rozzi led a statewide listening tour and worked to pass the “Rozzi Rules” in the House.

This is a developing story