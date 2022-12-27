(WTAJ) — While residents have been leaving the state of Pennsylvania, it still ranks fifth in the most populous states in the country as 2022 comes to an end, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Pennsylvania falls behind California, Texas, New York, and Florida with roughly 12,972,008 residents, down from 13,012,059 in 2021, a -0.3% decline.

The 40,051-person loss puts the Commonwealth in fourth place for the biggest numeric decline behind California (-343,230), New York (-299,557) and Illinois (-141,656).

The Northeast, with a population of 57,040,406, and the Midwest, with a population of 68,787,595, lost 218,851 (-0.4%) and 48,910 (-0.1%) residents, respectively. The declines in these regions were due to negative net domestic migration — residents migrating to other regions.

“While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. “This was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population.”

Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022, with an annual population increase of 1.9%, resulting in a total resident population of 22,244,823.

“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” said Wilder. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”